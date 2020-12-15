Intimation of Filing of Form 20F for Financial Year ended March 31, 2020

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited's ('the Company') Form 20-F containing its audited consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), for the year ended March 31, 2020 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the Company's website https://www.vedantalimited.com .

The American Depository Shares (ADS) holders may obtain a physical copy of the Form 20-F at no cost through a written request addressed to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company at Vedanta Limited, 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East) Mumbai – 400 093 or by sending an email to [email protected].

For Vedanta Limited,

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India's growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India's GDP. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019.

Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company has been conferred the CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should" or "will." Forward–looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For us, uncertainties arise from the behaviour of financial and metals markets including the London Metal Exchange, fluctuations in interest and or exchange rates and metal prices; from future integration of acquired businesses; and from numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or regulatory nature. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different that those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

