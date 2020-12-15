  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Every Step Counts - Toyota Releases its 2020 North American Environmental Report

December 15, 2020 | About: NYSE:TM -0.48%

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota endeavors to help address major environmental issues facing the global community, such as climate change, water scarcity, resource depletion and habitat loss. To minimize environmental impact across its business and maximize positive outcomes, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has focused its 2020 environmental sustainability efforts on five key areas – carbon, water, materials, biodiversity and outreach.

Toyota is helping monarch butterflies by offering these colorful commuters several pollinator “pit stops” on their trip south in the Fall and north in the Spring.

North America highlights include:

  • Reduced absolute greenhouse gas emissions by nine percent in Fiscal Year 2020 compared to Fiscal Year 2019. This improvement is attributed to energy efficiency improvements, investments in renewable energy and changes in production volumes and model mix.
  • New electrified product launches including the 2021 Toyota Mirai, RAV4 Prime Plug-In Hybrid, and Sienna Hybrid and Venza Hybrids. In keeping with our aim to offer an electrified version of our entire lineup by around 2025.
  • Water stewardship efforts at two prioritized locations – Toyota Motor Manufacturing de Baja California, Inc. in Tijuana, Mexico and a west coast regional sales office. Over the next year, Toyota will address water conservation, water quality, local water conditions, and outreach activities with suppliers and local communities.

"We have a responsibility to help achieve a net positive impact on the environment and to promote a culture of improvement inside and outside our organization," said Kevin Butt, director of environmental sustainability at Toyota Motor North America. "These activities help scale up conservation efforts and drive educational awareness across our operations, partners and our communities."

Toyota's North American environmental efforts are anchored to Toyota's Environmental Challenge 2050* and demonstrate respect for the planet by managing priority issues speciﬁc to the United States, Canada and Mexico and engaging in outreach by promoting awareness, developing strategic partnerships and sharing know-how with business partners and other stakeholders to create positive change.

*Unveiled in September 2015, Toyota's Environmental Challenge 2050 consists of six goals that seek to make a game-changing contribution to some of the critical environmental issues facing the world today, including climate change, water scarcity, resource depletion, and species and habitat loss. Challenge 2050 was developed by Toyota Motor Corporation and applies to all Toyota affiliates globally.

To view the full report, visit Toyota.com/USA/Environment

Media Contact:
Tania Saldana
[email protected]
859-815-9968

(PRNewsfoto/Toyota Motor North America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/every-step-counts--toyota-releases-its-2020-north-american-environmental-report-301193157.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America


