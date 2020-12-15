6 Real Estate Companies Outperforming the Benchmark

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned real estate stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Dec. 15.

InnSuites

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) has a market cap of $22.74 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 45.70% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 255.22% above the 52-week low and 41.67% below the 52-week high.

The real estate investment trust has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -18.62% and return on assets of -9.62% are underperforming 93% of companies in the in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.12.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.23% of outstanding shares.

Comstock

With a market cap of $25.46 million, Comstock Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 39.51% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 197.17% above the 52-week low and 49.68% below the 52-week high.

The multi-faceted real estate development and construction service company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 2 out of 10. The return on equity of 36.69% and return on assets of 17.12% are outperforming 97% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.81.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.67% of outstanding shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a market cap of $26.97 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 36.17% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the price was 334.38% above the 52-week low and 28.72% below the 52-week high.

The self-managed commercial REIT has a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -74.25% and return on assets of -0.33% are underperforming 98% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.32% of outstanding shares followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Comstock

With a market cap of $35.82 million, Comstock Mining Inc. (LOD) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 142.54% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 215.15% above the 52-week low and 50.94% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 1 out of 10. The return on equity of 72.76% and return on assets of 41.1% are outperforming 91% of companies in the real estate industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.39.

MDJM

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) has a market cap of $42.62 million. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 14.32% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 88.66% above the 52-week low and 37.44% below the 52-week high.

The real estate service company has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.03% and return on assets of 11.06% are outperforming 80% of companies in the real estate industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 18.41.

China HGS

With a market cap of $44.15 million, China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.40% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 308.33% above the 52-week low and 63.70% below the 52-week high.

The company, which operates in real estate development activities, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -0.46% and return on assets of -0.21% are underperforming 71% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.01.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Renaissance Technologies with 0.05% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

