Julie Young
Julie Young
Articles (1539) 

US Indexes Close with Gains Tuesday

S&P 500 gains 1.29%

December 16, 2020 | About: PFE -1.81% BNTX -3.64% MRNA -6.44% POTX +2.06% ARVN -10.32% SLDB +1.35% WYNN +0.07% LLY +2.66% HAL +0.23%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,199.31 on Tuesday with a gain of 337.76 points or 1.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,694.62 for a gain of 47.13 points or 1.29%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,595.06 for a gain of 155.02 points or 1.25%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.89 for a loss of 1.83 points or -7.40%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes closed with gains Tuesday. Investors were optimistic about the affects of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Monday. Later this week, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on approval for Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine.

In other news:

  • The Electoral College announced Joe Biden as the president-elect.
  • Investors were watching a combined spending and stimulus bill which could be passed by Congress this week.
  • Export and import prices were released. Export prices increased 0.6% in November and decreased -1.1% year over year. Import prices increased 0.1% in November and decreased -1% year over year.
  • The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index decreased to 4.90 in December from 6.3.
  • The Fed's Industrial Production and Capacity report was released. Industrial production increased 0.4% in November and decreased -5.5% year over year. Manufacturing production increased 0.8% in November and decreased -3.7% year over year. Capacity utilization increased to 73.3% from 73%.
  • The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.075%.
  • The Treasury International Capital report was released. Net capital flows were -$10.4 billion in October, foreign bond investment was -$-20.1 billion and long-term Treasury international capital flows were $51.9 billion.

Across the board:

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,959.76 for a gain of 45.91 points or 2.40%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,111.67 for a gain of 28.62 points or 2.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,547.20 for a gain of 258.35 points or 1.94%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,042.52 for a gain of 234.27 points or 2.66%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,287.04 for a gain of 53.03 points or 2.37%; the S&P 100 at 1,691.58 for a gain of 19.86 points or 1.19%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,595.92 for a gain of 133.71 points or 1.07%; the Russell 3000 at 2,212.49 for a gain of 29.65 points or 1.36%; the Russell 1000 at 2,085.74 for a gain of 26.51 points or 1.29%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,601.45 for a gain of 510.02 points or 1.34%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 688.32 for a gain of 10.59 points or 1.56%.

About the author:

Julie Young
Julie Young is a financial writer with comprehensive experience in the financial services industry. She writes about investments, investment products, financial market news and economic trends. Julie has a Master of Science in finance from Boston College and a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Arkansas.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Comments

