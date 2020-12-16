US Indexes Close with Gains Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,199.31 on Tuesday with a gain of 337.76 points or 1.13%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,694.62 for a gain of 47.13 points or 1.29%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,595.06 for a gain of 155.02 points or 1.25%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 22.89 for a loss of 1.83 points or -7.40%.

Tuesday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes closed with gains Tuesday. Investors were optimistic about the affects of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Monday. Later this week, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on approval for Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine.

In other news:

The Electoral College announced Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Investors were watching a combined spending and stimulus bill which could be passed by Congress this week.

Export and import prices were released. Export prices increased 0.6% in November and decreased -1.1% year over year. Import prices increased 0.1% in November and decreased -1% year over year.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index decreased to 4.90 in December from 6.3.

The Fed's Industrial Production and Capacity report was released. Industrial production increased 0.4% in November and decreased -5.5% year over year. Manufacturing production increased 0.8% in November and decreased -3.7% year over year. Capacity utilization increased to 73.3% from 73%.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.085% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.075%.

The Treasury International Capital report was released. Net capital flows were -$10.4 billion in October, foreign bond investment was -$-20.1 billion and long-term Treasury international capital flows were $51.9 billion.

Across the board:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) +27.18%

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) +23.38%

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +6.10%

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) +6.03%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) +5.85%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,959.76 for a gain of 45.91 points or 2.40%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,111.67 for a gain of 28.62 points or 2.64%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,547.20 for a gain of 258.35 points or 1.94%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,042.52 for a gain of 234.27 points or 2.66%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,287.04 for a gain of 53.03 points or 2.37%; the S&P 100 at 1,691.58 for a gain of 19.86 points or 1.19%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,595.92 for a gain of 133.71 points or 1.07%; the Russell 3000 at 2,212.49 for a gain of 29.65 points or 1.36%; the Russell 1000 at 2,085.74 for a gain of 26.51 points or 1.29%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,601.45 for a gain of 510.02 points or 1.34%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 688.32 for a gain of 10.59 points or 1.56%.

