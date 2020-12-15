  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

December 15, 2020 | About: VABK -0.73%

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: VABK) announced today that on December 10, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2020. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 4.40% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on December 14, 2020.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank has entered into a lease for branch and office space in Richmond, Virginia, and plans to open the office in the first quarter of 2021. Virginia National Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including fiduciary, trust and estate administration services under the name VNB Trust and Estate Services, and wealth and investment advisory services, including financial planning, under the name Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are also offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company’s stock trades on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQX Market under the symbol “VABK.” Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Contact: Tara Y. Harrison, 434-817-8587

ti?nf=ODExMjgyNCMzODgzMjAwIzIyMDE3MTk=
ac63865f-47ce-41e4-949f-f0e6d400e94e

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)