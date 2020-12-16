  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Nickel Rock Resources Announces OTCQB Symbol Change to "NIKLF"

December 16, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SSMLF +0% FRA:NMK2 +4.35% TSXV:NICL +5.26% OTCPK:SSMLF +0%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel Rock Resources Inc. ("the Company") (TSXV: NICL) (OTCQB: SSMLF) is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a change of the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective tomorrow, Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Company's common shares will trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol "NIKLF" (OTCQB: NIKLF)". The current trading symbol is SSMLF.

The new symbol "NIKLF" has been chosen to reflect the rebranding of the Company including its recent name change and acquisition of several highly prospective Nickel projects in British Columbia.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The Company recently announced several acquisitions resulting in a significant property package prospective for awaruite, a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.
604-428-5690
www.nickelrockresources.com
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-resources-announces-otcqb-symbol-change-to-niklf-301193771.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.


