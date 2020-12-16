  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Metrocity Bankshares Inc (MCBS) President and CFO Farid Tan Sold $583,231 of Shares

December 16, 2020 | About: MCBS -0.07%

President and CFO of Metrocity Bankshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Farid Tan (insider trades) sold 40,700 shares of MCBS on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $14.33 a share. The total sale was $583,231.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc is a holding company of its subsidiary Metro City Bank. It provides commercial banking services such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, commercial and consumer loans etc. MetroCity Bankshares Inc has a market cap of $363.540 million; its shares were traded at around $14.160000 with a P/E ratio of 9.70 and P/S ratio of 3.92. The dividend yield of MetroCity Bankshares Inc stocks is 2.82%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with MetroCity Bankshares Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Nack Y Paek sold 42,400 shares of MCBS stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $14.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.32% since.
  • CEO Nack Y Paek sold 15,600 shares of MCBS stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $14.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.
  • CEO Nack Y Paek sold 22,000 shares of MCBS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $14.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.
  • CEO Nack Y Paek sold 20,000 shares of MCBS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $14.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President and CFO Farid Tan sold 40,700 shares of MCBS stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $14.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.
  • President and CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of MCBS stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $14.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MCBS, click here

