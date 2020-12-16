  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

In a Year of Unexpected Events, H&R Block Could Fill the Financial Gap

December 16, 2020 | About: HRB -1.12%

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a year like 2020 filled with the unexpected, H&R Block (: HRB) knows the need for money can arise. Now through January 9, 2021, those who are approved could have access to up to $1,000 with an H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit.

“People have a lot to worry about right now and we want to help ease the financial burden they may be facing,” said Les Whiting, chief financial services officer for H&R Block.

Applying for Emerald AdvanceSM line of credit – COVID-19 safety precautions in place
The Emerald Advance application is available in H&R Block tax offices. To apply consumers will need to bring a current pay statement and photo ID.

Office safety measures are in place, including disinfecting high-touch areas, social distancing and plexiglass dividers. Those who are high risk and need to take additional COVID-19 precautions, can request an after-hours appointment.

The Emerald AdvanceSM is offered by MetaBank®, N.A., and is based on bank approval. Approved applicants typically leave the office with the first draw loaded to their Emerald Card.

Learn more or make an appointment at the Emerald Advance website.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and its Wave subsidiary, the company helps small business owners thrive with disruptive products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

*If approved for an H&R Block Emerald Advance®, your credit limit could be between $350-$1000.

H&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit, H&R Block Emerald Savings® and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® are offered by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC. Cards issued pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Emerald AdvanceSM is subject to underwriting approval with available credit limits between $350-$1000. Fees apply. Offered at participating locations. Promotional period 11/9/2020 – 1/9/2021. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. OBTP# B13696 ©2020 HRB Tax Group, Inc.

ti?nf=ODExMzUwMCMzODg1MDg2IzIwMDYxNDU=
ae99c428-0c6c-43f0-b540-1392b37d2623
For Further Information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, [email protected]  
Media Relations:    Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, [email protected]

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)