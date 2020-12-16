Dycom Industries Inc (DY) Executive VP & COO Timothy R Estes Sold $11.4 million of Shares

Executive VP & COO of Dycom Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy R Estes (insider trades) sold 150,121 shares of DY on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $76.11 a share. The total sale was $11.4 million.

Dycom Industries Inc provides specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers. Dycom Industries Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.330000 with a P/E ratio of 93.07 and P/S ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Dycom Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dycom Industries Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP & COO Timothy R Estes sold 150,121 shares of DY stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $76.11. The price of the stock has increased by 0.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DY, click here