Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) President/CEO Dennis J Jr Zember Bought $1.2 million of Shares

President/CEO of Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dennis J Jr Zember (insider trades) bought 100,000 shares of SONA on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $11.57 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.2 million.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc is the bank holding company for Sonabank. It offers savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, among others. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc has a market cap of $283.900 million; its shares were traded at around $11.650000 with a P/E ratio of 12.26 and P/S ratio of 2.97. The dividend yield of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc stocks is 3.43%. GuruFocus rated Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. .

The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.

Director Charles A Kabbash bought 1,200 shares of SONA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $11.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.85% since.

Director Charles A Kabbash bought 290 shares of SONA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $12.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.48% since.

Director Charles A Kabbash bought 190 shares of SONA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $11.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

Director Robert Yates Clagett bought 1,780 shares of SONA stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $11.2. The price of the stock has increased by 4.02% since.

Director Deborah Diaz bought 1,751 shares of SONA stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $11.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

