Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Cardlytics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynne Marie Laube (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of CDLX on 12/14/2020 at an average price of $137.2 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Cardlytics Inc is an operator of purchase intelligence platform. It solution Cardlytics Direct enables marketers to deliver advertising content to FI customers in the form of an opportunity to earn rewards. Cardlytics Inc has a market cap of $3.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.930000 with and P/S ratio of 19.07. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cardlytics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of CDLX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $137.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.65% since.

CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.27. The price of the stock has increased by 13.13% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 871 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $120.17. The price of the stock has increased by 12.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Clifford Sosin bought 2 shares of CDLX stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has increased by 12.44% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $117.11. The price of the stock has increased by 15.22% since.

Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 3,635 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.38. The price of the stock has increased by 13.03% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,133 shares of CDLX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $119.72. The price of the stock has increased by 12.7% since.

