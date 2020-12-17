A Trio of Tech Growth Stocks to Consider

Investors focused on tech growth stocks may want to consider the following businesses, as their quarterly revenue and net income have advanced strongly on a year-over-year basis.

Inphi Corp

The first stock which tech growth investors may want to consider is Inphi Corp (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Based in San Jose, California, Inphi Corp is a provider of high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions that are employed in communications, computing markets and data centers.

Inphi Corp saw its quarterly revenue grow by nearly 92% year over year to $180.691 million as of the most recent quarter that ended in September 2020, up from $94.231 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Inphi Corp recorded a net loss of $3.38 million for the most recent quarter that ended in September 2020, improving dramatically from the net loss of $16.18 million recorded for the same quarter in 2019.

The stock price traded at $154.93 per share at close on Dec. 16 following a 111% growth over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a 52-week range of $55.72 to $157.10.

Inphi Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to both the financial strength rating and the profitability rating of the company.

As of December, Wall Street recommends four strong buys, eight buys and two holds for the stock with an average target price of $158.43 per share.

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the leader amid the top fund holders of the company with 9.36% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 8.88% and Capital Research Global Investors with 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Tenable Holdings Inc

The second stock that tech growth investors may want to consider is Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB), a Columbia, Maryland-based software company providing cybersecurity solutions to businesses and organizations internationally.

Tenable Holdings saw its quarterly revenue grow by 22.24% year over year to $112.28 million as of the most recent quarter ended in September 2020, up from $91.852 million for the prior-year quarter.

Tenable Holdings recorded a net loss of $5.858 million for the quarter that ended in September 2020, marking a significant improvement from the net loss of $17.64 million recorded for the same quarter in 2019.

The stock price was trading at $41.58 per share at close on Dec. 16 after a nearly 76% increase over the past year for a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a 52-week range of $16.28 to $42.39.

Tenable Holdings is currently not paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 to the company. Amid the ratios that measure the profitability of the company, the three-year revenue growth rate of 32.8% stands out as it exceeds the industry median of 7.2% by a wide margin.

As of December, Wall Street recommends three strong buys, one buy and two hold ratings for an average target price of $46 per share.

Insight Holdings Group, LlC is the leader amid the top fund holders of the company as it owns 12.74% of shares outstanding, followed by FMR, LLC with 12.28% and VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.77% of shares outstanding.

Fluidigm Corp

The third company that tech growth investors may want to consider is Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM), a San Francisco-based manufacturer of life sciences research technologies.

Fluidigm Corp recorded revenue of $39.861 million for the quarter that ended in September 2020, which represents a 50.44% increase from $26.496 million in the same quarter in 2019.

Fluidigm Corp recorded a net loss of $6 million for the most recent quarter that ended in September 2020, improving dramatically from the net loss of $12.887 million in the same quarter in 2019.

The stock price traded at around $6.59 per share at close on Dec. 16 after a 105.3% increase over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $488.44 million and a 52-week range of $1.17 to $12.45.

Fluidigm Corp does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and of 1 out of 10 for the profitability.

As of December, Wall Street recommends two hold ratings for an average target price of $14.67 per share.

Amid the top fund holders of the company, Primecap Management Company is the leader with 7.63% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Blackrock Inc. with 7.27% of shares outstanding and Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 5.89% of shares outstanding.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

