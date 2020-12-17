GTX Corp Launches COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kit Expanding its Line of Medical Products and Supplies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp ( GTXO) (“GTX” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable GPS human and asset tracking systems and a supplier of personal protective medical equipment, announced today that it has begun the sales and distribution across the U.S. of COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Rapid Test Kits. The Rapid Test Kit detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 with 97% accuracy in less than 15 minutes, and provides an affordable and convenient home/office testing solution for individuals who want to know if they have been previously infected with the virus or before and after receiving a vaccine to monitor their levels of antibodies.



Key Attributes of the Rapid Test Kit:

Approved under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) act.

Quick, easy, and simultaneous detection of the two major antibodies for coronavirus.

Non-invasive; simple pin prick blood test.

Test takes 1 minute with results in 15 minutes on the spot, no need to send to a lab.

Indication of Prior Infection & Vaccination Performance.

Low cost –retails for around $17.50 / wholesale around $10.00.

Test comes with everything you need.

“For many people, the antibody test gets around the question and key concern, ‘did I have COVID-19 and not know it because I either had mild symptoms for only a few days or didn’t show any symptoms at all.’ As vaccines rollout over the next six months, being able to easily and accurately know if you have antibodies can help guide your thinking on when to get a vaccine or monitor how well your body is responding to the vaccine by producing the necessary antibodies,” stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

GTX soft launched the test kits a few weeks ago to collect market feedback and has noticed an increase in both interest and demand as vaccine distribution began this week. Antibody tests are now available at several large retailers including Kroger’s which recently announced selling the Antibody test kit for $25.00 and the GTX website which is currently selling 2 kits for $34.99 with free shipping.

Widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also distributes an extensive line of Personal Protective Equipment “PPE” , owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, and is a GSA-approved military and government supplier. Many of the Company’s products are available at its online store and Amazon, and GTX recently soft launched its NFC Veritap solution. To find out more about how you can buy or become an authorized reseller of GTX products, contact our [email protected] business development office.

Remember the 3 W’s to reduce the risks of COVID -Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp ( GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Social Media Hashtags - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected #trackwhatyoulove

#iot #smartproducts #nfc #ble #safety #healthcare #veritap #exceptionmonitoring #assettracking #coronavirus #face mask #covid19

GTX Blog https://gtxcorp.com/press/

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

https://www.twitter.com/gtxc

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp



https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/



https://instagram.com/gtxcorp

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213.489.3019

[email protected]

[email protected]

Contact Us

GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle

Email: [email protected] Tel: +44 7785 364100



Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expect,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website ). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Attachment