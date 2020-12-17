Dalrada Files Patent For Likido Mobile CRYO Chillers Addressing Global Biomaterial Transport On-Site Mobility Storage And Local Centers For Storage

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) ("Dalrada") announced today that it has filed a patent on its mobile, self-powered LikidoCRYO chiller addressing the need for deep-cold storage as well as non-mobile storage at clinics, hospitals, camps, and administration facilities. Likido's mobile CRYO chiller is a self-contained storage unit, maintains -40°C to -75°C temperatures with a control variance within +/-0.5°C, giving excellent batch consistency and validated results. The unit is self-contained with self-sustained power, and is complete with state-of-the-art features including remote temperature and humidity monitoring. The power system in Likido's mobile CRYO chiller is designed to run the refrigeration system for extended periods of time with low power requirements during transport.

Likido's Mobile CRYO chiller maintains -40°C to -75°C temperatures

Likido's CRYO low-temperature technology enables safe movement and storage of vaccines, biomaterials and other products that require cross country distribution into remote regions. Enabling low-income regions to create local centers for storage of biomaterial products that require cold storage under extreme environmental conditions for long-periods, Likido's CRYO chiller prevents spoilage and waste. A turnkey non-mobile solution by Likido also enables hospitals and other facilities to upgrade their ability to store and dispense temperature-sensitive biomaterials, as well as remote and drive-up mobile clinics for healthcare administration. An added benefit of the Chiller system is that organizations can leverage the unit for ongoing cooling and refrigeration needs beyond their initial purpose.

Likido®CRYO chiller small footprint units incorporate an innovative 2-stage technology that produces very low temperatures below -103°F, (-75°C) with a single ultra-low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerant that is 90% less than conventional solutions. The unit's small size is Ideal for safe container shipments of biomaterial transported by land and sea as well as on-site biomaterial mobility and storage. Likido®CRYO certified units will be available by the end of the year.

Energy efficient Likido®CRYO chillers save as much as 75% of energy cost and was recently awarded an Innovate UK grant for "repurposing environmentally damaging HFC cryogenic chillers to environmentally inert natural refrigerant". Likido®CRYO chillers enable "greening" of laboratories, hospitals, and facilities including manufacturing, hotels, and residences.

Dalrada is also ramping production of LikidoONE® heat units for shipment by January 2021. Accelerating manufacturing and operational plans, Dalrada recently executed a terms sheet with a co-manufacturing partner to produce Likido units in Bonham, TX . Tongrun International will provide expertise in engineering design & manufacturing, secure parts supply, inventory management, and quality assurance and testing.

Likido is focused on the global decarbonization of thermal heat while providing significant cost savings and better performance with ease of installation into existing processes and systems.

About Likido Limited

Likido is an international technology company, developing advanced solutions for the harvesting and recycling of energy. Using its novel heat pump systems (patent pending), Likido is revolutionizing the renewable energy sector with the provision of innovative modular process technologies to maximize the capture and reuse of thermal energy for integrated heating and cooling applications. With uses across industrial, commercial, and residential sectors Likido seeks to provide cost savings and to minimize carbon emissions across supply chains. Likido's novel technologies enable the effective recovery and recycling of process energy, mitigating against climate change and enhancing quality of life through the provision of low-carbon heating and cooling systems. For more information, please visit www.likido.net.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTC Pink: DFCO) solves real-world problems by producing innovation-focused and technologically-centered solutions on a global level. Delivering next-generation manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare products and services designed to propel growth, Dalrada is a team of industry experts and an organization built upon a strong foundation of financial capital. The Company and its subsidiaries are positioned for stable long-term growth through intelligent market research, sound business acumen, and established operational infrastructure. For more information, visit www.dalrada.com or call 1-858-283-1253.

