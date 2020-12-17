Jabil Inc (JBL) EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco Sold $727,815 of Shares

EVP, CEO, EMS of Jabil Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Loparco (insider trades) sold 16,500 shares of JBL on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $44.11 a share. The total sale was $727,815.

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive. Jabil Inc has a market cap of $6.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.090000 with a P/E ratio of 129.65 and P/S ratio of 0.26. The dividend yield of Jabil Inc stocks is 0.74%. Jabil Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Jabil Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Jabil Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

EVP, CEO, Green Point Kenneth S Wilson sold 8,428 shares of JBL stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 10.23% since.

EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 2,500 shares of JBL stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 10.23% since.

EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco sold 2,000 shares of JBL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 13.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Human Resources Bruce Allan Johnson sold 7,500 shares of JBL stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 10.23% since.

SVP, Controller Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of JBL stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 10.23% since.

