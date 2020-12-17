Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) EVP/Chief Scientific Officer Charles Albright Sold $632,200 of Shares

EVP/Chief Scientific Officer of Editas Medicine Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Albright (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EDIT on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $63.22 a share. The total sale was $632,200.

Editas Medicine Inc is a genome editing company which is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting disease-causing genes. Editas Medicine Inc has a market cap of $3.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.710000 with and P/S ratio of 40.83. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Editas Medicine Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

