  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO William Crager Sold $2.1 million of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: ENV -1.14%

CEO of Envestnet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Crager (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ENV on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $82.36 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Envestnet Inc provides wealth-management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. It engages in unifying financial advisors' applications and services, and provides personalized financial apps and services. Envestnet Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.360000 with and P/S ratio of 4.59. Envestnet Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Envestnet Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Envestnet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of ENV stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $82.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ENV, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)