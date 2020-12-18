Envestnet Inc (ENV) CEO William Crager Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CEO of Envestnet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Crager (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ENV on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $82.36 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Envestnet Inc provides wealth-management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. It engages in unifying financial advisors' applications and services, and provides personalized financial apps and services. Envestnet Inc has a market cap of $4.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.360000 with and P/S ratio of 4.59. Envestnet Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Envestnet Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Envestnet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of ENV stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $82.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.21% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ENV, click here