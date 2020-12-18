  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Vistra Corp (VST) President and CFO James A Burke Bought $310,250 of Shares

December 18, 2020 | About: VST -1.56%

President and CFO of Vistra Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Burke (insider trades) bought 17,000 shares of VST on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $18.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $310,250.

Vistra Energy Corp through its subsidiaries is in electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management and retail sales of electricity to end users. Vistra Corp has a market cap of $8.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.650000 with a P/E ratio of 9.86 and P/S ratio of 0.75. The dividend yield of Vistra Corp stocks is 3.06%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vistra Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • President and CFO James A Burke bought 17,000 shares of VST stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $18.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VST, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)