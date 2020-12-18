Vistra Corp (VST) President and CFO James A Burke Bought $310,250 of Shares

President and CFO of Vistra Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Burke (insider trades) bought 17,000 shares of VST on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $18.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $310,250.

Vistra Energy Corp through its subsidiaries is in electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management and retail sales of electricity to end users. Vistra Corp has a market cap of $8.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.650000 with a P/E ratio of 9.86 and P/S ratio of 0.75. The dividend yield of Vistra Corp stocks is 3.06%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vistra Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

