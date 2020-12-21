Project Blue Elf goes virtual as BBVA USA celebrates the holidays online

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly a decade of bringing holiday joy to families across the country, the BBVA Foundation's Project Blue Elf campaign continues its focus on financial education in a uniquely 2020 way.

"This has been a challenging year for all of us, so while the Project Blue Elf events had to look a little different than years past, we knew we couldn't cancel," said BBVA Foundation President Reymundo Ocañas. "Families across the country have been working hard to improve their financial knowledge and take advantage of opportunities. These virtual holiday events gave us a chance to highlight their accomplishments and reward their hard work and dedication, while keeping everyone safe."

For the project's 2020 campaign, the bank embraced a digital approach, hosting virtual workshops in communities across the country to offer valuable advice and information as part of its financial education program. In addition, each holiday workshop included a sweepstakes drawing, awarding one participant a gift card valued at up to $250.

Over the event's eight-year history, Project Blue Elf has served nearly 23,000 children, families and individuals, dedicating more than 10,000 employee volunteer hours. This year's events saw 270 volunteers from across the BBVA USA organization donate more than 650 volunteer hours.

"This year's Project Blue Elf events were a completely different experience for our volunteers," said Ocañas. "I'm incredibly proud of their willingness to embrace this new format and work hard to bring some holiday cheer in a unique and different way."

Project Blue Elf events hosted more than 77 workshops, impacting over 1,100 participants, in 29 cities across the bank's footprint.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

