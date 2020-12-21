  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sobi appoints new Head of North America ahead of launch phase

December 21, 2020 | About: OSTO:SOBI -0.3%

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) (STO:SOBI) has appointed Duane Barnes as the new Head of Sobi in North America.

"Sobi in North America has gone through significant change over the past few years and has exciting launches both underway and coming up in the years ahead," says Guido Oelkers, CEO and President of Sobi. "This is why it is such a pleasure to welcome Duane to Sobi. His experience and background will be invaluable as we continue to build our presence in the US and fulfil our commitment to further expand access to patients."

Duane was most recently President of UCB Inc and Head of US Operations with responsibility for key functions. Prior to UCB he has held executive roles at Amgen, Prime Therapeutics, Aetna, Medco Health Solutions, Merck-Medco and Quest Diagnostics.

He has a strong background in the US healthcare sector and lengthy experience working cross-functionally to find new ways to deliver value to patients living with severe diseases. Duane has a MSc and MBA from the Indiana University and sits on the boards of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Healthcare Leadership Council (HLC).

Duane will join Sobi in January 2021 and be part of the Executive Committee.

About SobiTM

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

