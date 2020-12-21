  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Medley Capital Corporation Announces Transfer of Listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the NASDAQ Global Market

December 21, 2020 | About: NYSE:MCC -1.14%

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) (the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") today announced that it has completed the application process and has been authorized to transfer the listing of its shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), and its 6.125% Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) to the NASDAQ Global Market (the “NASDAQ”). In addition, effective January 1, 2021, the name of the Company will be changed to PhenixFIN Corporation. The Company expects the Common Stock and the Notes to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “PFX” and “PFXNL”, respectively, on January 4, 2021. Until that time, the Common Stock and the Notes will continue to trade on the NYSE.

ABOUT MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION (to be named PhenixFIN Corporation)

Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, internally-managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release relating to the anticipated listing of the Common Stock and the Notes on the NASDAQ, and their delisting from the NYSE, at this time constitute “forward-looking statements.” There exists the risk that the Common Stock and the Notes may not begin trading on the NASDAQ on the date we anticipate or at all. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

For media inquiries, please contact David Lorber at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005787/en/


