  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

First Financial Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

December 22, 2020 | About: NAS:FFBC +0.03%

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Dec. 22, 2020

CINCINNATI, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan. The plan authorizes the purchase of up to 5,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, representing approximately 5 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of September 30, 2020. The stock repurchase plan will be effective upon the expiration of the Company's current repurchase plan on December 31, 2020, and will continue for two years.

"In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we decided to suspend share repurchase activity in the first quarter of 2020," said First Financial CEO Archie Brown. "While we currently have no specific timeline for resuming share repurchases, the reauthorization of this plan is a part of our normal capital planning process and provides us with the option to be opportunistic as we gain more clarity around the current economic environment."

Share repurchases will be made periodically as permitted by securities laws and other legal requirements and will be subject to market conditions, as well as other factors. Repurchases may be made in the open market, through block trades or otherwise, and in privately negotiated transactions. Share purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $15.9 billion in assets, $10.2 billion in loans, $11.6 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $2.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of September 30, 2020, primarily in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-announces-stock-repurchase-plan-301197299.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)