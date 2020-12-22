Cormorant Asset Management, LLC Buys Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Immunovant Inc, Sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Cormorant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc, Avidity Biosciences Inc, Immunovant Inc, Trillium Therapeutics Inc, Zymeworks Inc, sells Principia Biopharma Inc, Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc, NextCure Inc, MyoKardia Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cormorant Asset Management, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FMTX, RNA, IMVT, TRIL, ALBO, OTIC, TCRR, TARA, MORF, CRDF,
- Added Positions: ZYME, OMER, BNTX, AKRO, TBPH, RETA, GLPG, VIE,
- Reduced Positions: MRTX, TPTX, CCXI, MYOK, BBIO, AGEN, XLRN, ALLK, IGMS, AXSM, YMAB, ASND, BHVN, MYOV, CRSP, ARGX, QTNT, APLS, BPMC, QURE, ANAB, ZLAB, ARCT, DCPH, TCDA, KDMN, SRPT, STOK, KURA, SRNE, INSM, ARNA, EIDX, MRUS, TWST, EIGR, INSP, AMRN, RCKT, KZR, AVEO, NKTR, AVRO, FIXX, GOSS, HARP, FATE, AUTL, AXNX, NERV, BCEL, CABA, RPTX,
- Sold Out: PRNB, STSA, NXTC, ARYBU, XFOR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cormorant Asset Management, LLC
- Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX) - 2,442,297 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 500,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 3,379,373 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD) - 2,640,177 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 2,265,762 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54%
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 3,379,373 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,514,546 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Immunovant Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,637,951 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TRIL)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.56 and $16, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $12.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Albireo Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $41.61, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.New Purchase: Otonomy Inc (OTIC)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Otonomy Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.16 and $4.36, with an estimated average price of $3.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,241,800 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Zymeworks Inc by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.21 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $53.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Omeros Corp (OMER)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Omeros Corp by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $104.17, with an estimated average price of $71.42. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 859,550 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 550.07%. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $22.49, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 650,072 shares as of 2020-09-30.Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $213.56, with an estimated average price of $166.57. The stock is now traded at around $97.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-09-30.Sold Out: Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.Sold Out: Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $3.85 and $28.47, with an estimated average price of $20.25.Sold Out: NextCure Inc (NXTC)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NextCure Inc. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $21.17, with an estimated average price of $10.38.Sold Out: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (ARYBU)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.34.Sold Out: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)
Cormorant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.09 and $9.15, with an estimated average price of $8.01.
