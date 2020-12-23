  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) COO Paul S Mountford Sold $1.6 million of Shares

December 23, 2020 | About: PSTG +3.15%

COO of Pure Storage Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul S Mountford (insider trades) sold 66,986 shares of PSTG on 12/22/2020 at an average price of $23.52 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Pure Storage Inc provides data storage services. It provides flash optimized software, flash array hardware and cloud based management services. Pure Storage Inc has a market cap of $6.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.200000 with and P/S ratio of 3.80. Pure Storage Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 28.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pure Storage Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Paul S Mountford sold 66,986 shares of PSTG stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $23.52. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.
  • Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of PSTG stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $20.72. The price of the stock has increased by 16.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PSTG, click here

.

