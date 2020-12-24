  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholdings

December 24, 2020 | About: TGA +7.42%

AIM & TSX: "TGL" & "TGA"

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that it was notified on December 22, 2020 that Steven Sinclair acquired common shares as follows.

PDMRDate of
Acquisition		 Number of
Common Shares
Acquired		 Price Number of Common
Shares held following
the transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
Steven SinclairDecember 22, 2020 25,000 CAD $1.1374 75,000 0.103%

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) NameSteven Sinclair
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / statusNon-Executive Director
b) Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a) NameTransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrumentCommon Shares
b) Identification codeISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary
Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s)Price ($CAD) Volume
$1.1374 25,000
e) Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume -25,000 common shares
Aggregated price$1.1374 CAD per share
f) Date of the transactionDecember 22, 2020
g) Place of the transactionTSX

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For Further information, please contact:

TransGlobe Energy Corporation
Randy Neely, President and CEO
Eddie Ok, CFO		﻿+1 403 264 9888
[email protected]
http://www.trans-globe.com
or via Tailwind Associat﻿es or
FTI Consulting
Tailwind Associates (Investor Relations)
Darren Engels		+1 403 618 8035
[email protected]
http://www.tailwindassociates.ca
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Ben Brewerton
Genevieve Ryan		+44(0) 20 3727 1000
[email protected]
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint-Broker)
Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor
James Asensio		+44(0) 20 7523 8000
Shore Capital (Joint Broker)
Jerry Keen
Toby Gibbs		+44(0) 20 7408 409
