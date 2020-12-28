  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pure Bioscience Inc (PURE) CEO Tom Y Lee Bought $51,956 of Shares

December 28, 2020 | About: PURE +18.92%

CEO of Pure Bioscience Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tom Y Lee (insider trades) bought 78,721 shares of PURE on 12/24/2020 at an average price of $0.66 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $51,956.

PURE Bioscience Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing its proprietary antimicrobial products.The firm also contract manufacture and sell silver dihydrogen citrate technology based formulations to manufacturers. PURE Bioscience Inc has a market cap of $76.620 million; its shares were traded at around $0.880000 with a P/E ratio of 48.89 and P/S ratio of 9.88. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with PURE Bioscience Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Tom Y Lee bought 78,721 shares of PURE stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $0.66.

For the complete insider trading history of PURE, click here

.

Comments

