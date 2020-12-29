BBTV Launches New Mobile Game Offering with Fernanfloo, a Major Influencer and One of the World's Top YouTubers











Fernanfloo Party features Latin America’s top YouTuber, Fernanfloo. With 38.6M YouTube Subscribers and over 8.7B all-time YouTube Views, he’s the world’s #40 top YouTuber, ahead of Ellen, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish.











BBTV's first game with Fernanfloo, The Fernanfloo Game, hit #1 in 17 countries in 24 hours after being downloaded on iOS and Android.











The mobile gaming apps revenue stream is part of BBTV’s Plus Solutions, helping to further drive revenue for both BBTV and its content creators. Mobile apps are one of the key pillars to BBTV’s margin expansion strategy.

















Jump! Jump! Jump on all the chorizos in Chorizo Stack.







Run! Run! Run past all the animals and...zombies in Animal Escape.







Collect all of the Fernanfloo’s including Bald Fern, Female Fern, Ninja Fern, along with Fern’s friends, and many more.







Play to beat Fernanfloo’s score, with new challenges on the way.







BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV), a media tech company that uses technology enabled solutions to help content owners become more successful, is announcing the launch of mobile gaming app, “Fernanfloo Party”, in partnership with top Latin American content creator, Fernanfloo.“We’re thrilled to release another game for one of the world’s most prominent influencers this Holiday Season,” comments Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson & CEO, BBTV. “BBTV’s first game with Fernanfloo was an incredible success, and we’re looking forward to further entertaining his fans at this popular time of year. It’s an exciting launch for the business.”Smartphone gaming revenue was estimated at over 63 billion U.S. dollars worldwide in 2020, with revenue from tablet games reaching 13.7 billion U.S. dollars. Moreover, forecasts suggest that revenue from the mobile gaming industry will continue to grow, surpassing the 100 billion U.S. dollar mark by 2023Based in El Salvador, Fernanfloo (YouTube Subs; 39.8M, YouTube Monthly Views; 118M, Facebook; 5.5M, Instagram; 6.5M, Twitter; 5.7M) is Latin America’s top YouTuber and with over 8.7B YouTube Views, he’s the world’s #40 top YouTuber, ahead of Ellen, Rihanna, and Billie Eilish.In his new game, Fernanfloo Party, players have the ability to join Fernanfloo in some of his favorite challenges."I’m back with my new mobile game, Fernanfloo Party, which was created alongside BBTV,” said Fernanfloo. “I’m excited for my fans to try and beat my score by playing multiple fun Fernanfloo challenges!”BBTV’s Mobile gaming apps are monetized through advertising and in-app purchases revenue which the Company shares with the content owner. BBTV Interactive games include TheOdd1sOut, with James Rallison, the #1 ranked Family Game on iPhone & iPad and top 10 games across iOS and Google Play, the Dobre Brothers first game, Dobre Dunk, which hit the top 10 on iOS in the sports category, “Spy Ninja Network”, featuring Chad Wild Clay, which reached #1 in the family category on iOS in the US, and “Fernanfloo” which hit #1 in 17 countries within 24 hours on iOS and Android.Fernanfloo Party is available now worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. The game is free to download and includes in-app purchases.App Store: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fapp%2Ffernanfloo-party%2Fid1532128020+%0A[/url]Google Play: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.bbtv.fernanfloogames[/url][1] [url="]Statista%3B+Mobile+gaming+-+Statistics+%26amp%3B+Facts[/url]YouTube Subs Source: YouTube - December 28th, 2020YouTube Monthly Views Source: SocialBlade - December 28th, 2020Facebook Followers Source: Facebook - December 28th, 2020Instagram Followers Source: Instagram- December 28th, 2020Twitter Followers Source: Twitter - December 28th, 2020BBTV is a media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company’s mission is to democratize content by leveraging its proprietary technologies to drive viewership and monetization for content creators of all sizes. From individual content creators to global media companies, BBTV monetizes the media of content owners through end-to-end management, distribution and monetization solutions, powered by its innovative VISO Platform, including related proprietary technology, while allowing content owners to focus on their core competency – content creation. In August 2020, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with 615 million globally, who consumed more than 55 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies*. [url="]www.bbtv.com+[/url]*Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore contained in Comscore’s “Top 12 Countries = August 2020 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report”BBTV-C

