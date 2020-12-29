Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter Sold $3.2 million of Shares

President, COO and CFO of Nexstar Media Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Carter (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of NXST on 12/28/2020 at an average price of $106.7 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a television broadcasting company serving the entertainment industry in the United States. The company is primarily involved in the operations of television stations. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a market cap of $4.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.160000 with a P/E ratio of 9.11 and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Nexstar Media Group Inc stocks is 2.07%. Nexstar Media Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Nexstar Media Group Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Nexstar Media Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

President, COO and CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of NXST stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $106.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

