  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

December 29, 2020 | About: TSX:FSY +6.25%

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the ‘Meeting’), that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was held via teleconference on December 29, 2020, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 4,364,149 common shares representing 2.62% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:


NOMINEE		VOTES
FOR		%
FOR 		VOTES
WITHHELD 		%
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley4,124,83795.61189,4014.39
Mark Frewin4,124,81595.61189,4234.39
Paul Matysek4,103,69395.12210,5454.88
Jorge Estepa4,124,83595.61189,4034.39
Elia Ndevanjema Shikongo4,124,83795.61189,4014.39

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors. The Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on December 29, 2020, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 166.9m

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: [email protected]


2b86ead7-44d5-40d5-bf3d-b0aa1a4609be

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)