Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) CFO Ashish R Parikh Sold $713,780 of Shares

CFO of Hersha Hospitality Trust (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ashish R Parikh (insider trades) sold 86,729 shares of HT on 12/29/2020 at an average price of $8.23 a share. The total sale was $713,780.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised Maryland real estate investment trust. It invests in institutional hotels in urban markets including New York, Washington DC, and South Florida. Its portfolio consists of approximately 46 full service properties. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a market cap of $310.360 million; its shares were traded at around $7.990000 with and P/S ratio of 1.11. The dividend yield of Hersha Hospitality Trust stocks is 3.51%. Hersha Hospitality Trust had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Hersha Hospitality Trust. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ashish R Parikh sold 86,729 shares of HT stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $8.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HT, click here