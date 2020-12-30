GT Gold Sets Date for Requisitioned Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT; OTCQX:GTGDF)(the “Company” or “GT Gold”) today announced that it will hold a meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2021 in response to a requisition by The K2 Principal Fund L.P. ("K2"). The record date for the requisitioned meeting is February 12, 2021.



Shareholders will receive detailed information about the requisitioned meeting by way of a Management Information Circular in advance of the requisitioned meeting. Shareholders should read the circular carefully before reaching a decision with regard to their votes. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

About GT Gold

GT Gold is focused on exploring for base and precious metals in the geologically prolific terrain of British Columbia’s renowned Golden Triangle. The Company’s flagship asset is the wholly-owned, 47,500 hectare Tatogga property, located near Iskut, British Columbia, upon which it made two significant discoveries in 2017 and 2018: a precious metal rich vein system at Saddle South and a gold-rich copper porphyry system at Saddle North. For Saddle North, the Company is currently working to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment and has recently released a maiden mineral estimate comprising an Indicated resource of 1.81 Blb copper and 3.47 Moz gold and an Inferred resource of 2.98 Blb copper and 5.46 Moz gold.

Investor Contact

James Rutherford

Lead Independent Director

+1 236-427-4711

[email protected]

Media Contact

Trevor Zeck

Longview Communications & Public Affairs

(604) 694-6037

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

