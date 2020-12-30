  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Six Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Availability of 19(a) Notices

December 30, 2020 | About: NYSE:JRS +0.6% NAS:QQQX +0.66% NYSE:SPXX +0.4% NYSE:BXMX +0.31% NYSE:DIAX +0.07% NY +0%


The 19(a) quarterly distribution notices for six Nuveen closed-end funds are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ quarterly distributions and follows the most recent quarterly distribution announcements. The full text of these notices is available below or on the Nuveen website via [url="]Distribution+Source+Estimates[/url].



Important Information Regarding Quarterly Distributions



December 30, 2020: THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. If you would like to receive this notice and other shareholder information electronically, please visit [url="]www.investordelivery.com[/url] if you receive distributions and statements from your financial advisor or brokerage account. An electronic copy of this notice is also posted under distribution notices at [url="]www.nuveen.com%2Fcef[/url].



This notice providesshareholders with information regarding fund distributions, as required by current securities laws. You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Managed Distribution Policy.



The following table provides estimates of the Funds’ distribution sources, reflecting year-to-date cumulative experience through the month-end prior to the latest distribution. The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year. Consequently, the estimated information as of the specified month-end shown below is for the current distribution, and also represents an updated estimate for all prior months in the year. It is estimated that certain funds have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distributions may be (and is shown below as being estimated to be) a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”



The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. More details about each Fund’s distributions and the basis for these estimates are available on[url="]www.nuveen.com%2Fcef[/url].



Data as of 11/30/2020



Current Quarter



Fiscal YTD



Estimated Percentages



Estimated Sources of Distribution







Estimated Sources of Distribution



of Distribution 1



Per Share



LT



ST



Return of



Per Share



LT



ST



Return of



LT



ST



Return of



Distribution



NII



Gains



Gains



Capital



Distribution



NII



Gains



Gains



Capital



NII



Gains



Gains



Capital



JRS (FYE 12/31)



.1900



0.0654



0.1154



0.0000



0.0091







0.7600



0.2618



0.4617



0.0000



0.0365







34.4%



60.8%



0.0%



4.8%



QQQX (FYE 12/31)



.3900



0.0065



0.0000



0.0000



0.3835







1.5600



0.0260



0.0000



0.0000



1.5340







1.7%



0.0%



0.0%



98.3%



SPXX (FYE 12/31)



.2450



0.0385



0.0000



0.0000



0.2065







1.0000



0.1572



0.0000



0.0000



0.8428







15.7%



0.0%



0.0%



84.3%



BXMX (FYE 12/31)



.2150



0.0295



0.0000



0.0000



0.1855







0.8775



0.1202



0.0000



0.0000



0.7573







13.7%



0.0%



0.0%



86.3%



DIAX (FYE 12/31)



.2730



0.0562



0.1956



0.0000



0.0213







1.1140



0.2292



0.7980



0.0000



0.0868







20.6%



71.6%



0.0%



7.8%



JCE (FYE 12/31)



.2250



0.0265



0.1985



0.0000



0.0000







0.9250



0.1091



0.8159



0.0000



0.0000







11.8%



88.2%



0.0%



0.0%







































































1 Net investment income (NII) is a projection through the end of the current calendar quarter using actual data through the stated month-end date above. Capital gain amounts are as of the stated date above. JRS owns REIT securities which attribute their distributions to various sources including NII, gains, and return of capital. The estimated per share sources above include an allocation of the NII based on prior year attributions which can be expected to differ from the actual final attributions for the current year.



The following table provides information regarding distributions and total return performance over various time periods. This information is intended to help you better understand whether returns for the specified time periods were sufficient to meet distributions.



Data as of 11/30/2020



Fiscal



Annualized



Cumulative



Quarterly



YTD



5-Year



Fiscal YTD



Fiscal YTD



Fiscal YTD



Inception



Dist



Dist



NAV



Return on NAV



Dist Rate on NAV1



Return on NAV



Dist Rate on NAV1



JRS (FYE 12/31)



Nov 2001



.1900



.7600



9.55







4.17%



7.96%







-9.97%



7.96%



QQQX (FYE 12/31)



Jan 2007



.3900



1.5600



26.02







12.39%



6.00%







13.59%



6.00%



SPXX (FYE 12/31)



Nov 2005



.2450



1.0000



15.96







8.12%



6.27%







3.65%



6.27%



BXMX (FYE 12/31)



Oct 2004



.2150



.8775



13.64







7.32%



6.43%







5.40%



6.43%



DIAX (FYE 12/31)



Apr 2005



.2730



1.1140



16.55







7.30%



6.73%







-3.66%



6.73%



JCE (FYE 12/31)



Mar 2007



.2250



.9250



14.91







9.00%



6.20%







4.73%



6.20%































1As a percentage of 11/30/2020 NAV.



For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage [url="]www.nuveen.com%2Fclosed-end-funds[/url].



About Nuveen



Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of 30 September 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit [url="]www.nuveen.com[/url].



Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.



The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.



EPS-1462113PR-E1221X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005015/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)