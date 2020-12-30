  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Enghouse Systems Acquires Altitude Software

December 30, 2020

PR Newswire

MARKHAM, ON and LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 30, 2020

Portuguese Contact Center Acquisition Expands Footprint In Latin Regions

MARKHAM, ON and LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today it has acquired Altitude Software which is based in Lisbon, Portugal.

With annual revenue of approximately $30.0 million, Altitude provides omnichannel contact center solutions for small and large organizations, with a focus on the business process outsourcing (BPO) market segment. Its modular software suite supports all media channels and has strong inbound and outbound capabilities for both on premise and hosted contact center activities. Over 300 customers use Altitude products to manage enterprise functions in real time, including customer service, help desk, collections, telesales and surveys.

"Altitude expands our presence in Latin countries -- primarily in Spain, Brazil, Mexico and now Portugal – enabling us to capture additional opportunities within these markets," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We are very pleased to welcome Altitude's customers and employees to Enghouse."

"We are excited to join Enghouse, particularly because of the synergies between the two companies," said Alfredo Redondo, CEO of Altitude. "Together, we look forward to expanding our product offerings to our existing and new accounts."

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH), which provides enterprise software solutions focusing on remote work, visual computing and communications for next-generation software-defined networks. The Company's two-pronged growth strategy focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through operating cash flows. The Company is well capitalized, has nominal long-term debt and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Altitude

Founded in 1993, Altitude is a global provider of omnichannel solutions to a well-established customer base. Its solutions help companies and organizations unify all customer interactions and become more customer-centric. Its software suite manages in real time enterprise functions such as customer service, help desk, collections, telesales, surveys and more. For more information, visit www.altitude.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enghouse-systems-acquires-altitude-software-301199466.html

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited


