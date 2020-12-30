  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) EVP & Chief Legal Officer Marianne D Short Sold $6.3 million of Shares

December 30, 2020 | About: UNH -0.68%

EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Unitedhealth Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marianne D Short (insider trades) sold 18,243 shares of UNH on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $347.57 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company in the United States. It designs products, provides services and applies technologies that improve access to health and well-being services, and make health care more affordable. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a market cap of $327.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $344.990000 with a P/E ratio of 19.84 and P/S ratio of 1.32. The dividend yield of UnitedHealth Group Inc stocks is 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated UnitedHealth Group Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with UnitedHealth Group Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Legal Officer Marianne D Short sold 18,243 shares of UNH stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $347.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.
  • Director Richard T Burke sold 2,500 shares of UNH stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $340. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.
  • Director Richard T Burke sold 5,500 shares of UNH stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $339. The price of the stock has increased by 1.77% since.
  • Director Richard T Burke sold 7,000 shares of UNH stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $349.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UNH, click here

.

