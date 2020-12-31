Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) President & CEO August J. Troendle Sold $2.8 million of Shares

President & CEO of Medpace Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) August J. Troendle (insider trades) sold 19,930 shares of MEDP on 12/30/2020 at an average price of $140.01 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Medpace Holdings Inc is a clinical contract research organisation. It is engaged in providing scientifically-driven clinical research-based drug and medical device development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $139.205000 with a P/E ratio of 42.56 and P/S ratio of 5.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & COO, Lab Operations Jesse J Geiger sold 4,200 shares of MEDP stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $142. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel & Corp. Secy. Stephen P Ewald sold 10,000 shares of MEDP stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $140.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.62% since.

