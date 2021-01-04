  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 11, 2021

January 04, 2021 | About: KRUS -5.44%

The Company to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), ( KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal first quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal first quarter financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Benrubi, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13714604.

The webcast will be available at www.kurasushi.com under the investors section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

ICR Conference Participation
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021. Kura’s discussion will begin at 3:30 pm ET.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 28 locations in six states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 450 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
(657) 333-4010
[email protected]

