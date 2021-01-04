  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on February 2

January 04, 2021

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa)

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-900-1527 from the United States and Canada, and 236-384-2052 from outside the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the conference ID 1263054 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 2nd.

The Company has also set Tuesday, April 27, 2021 as the tentative date for the release of first quarter 2021 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-february-2-301199346.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company


