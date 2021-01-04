  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp

January 04, 2021 | About: VER -4.74% AIRC -0.78%

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Pensionfund DSM Netherlands (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. As of 2020Q4, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owns 193 stocks with a total value of $551 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+dsm+netherlands/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,900 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 76,725 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,000 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
  4. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 124,904 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 38,400 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio.
Added: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 638,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 55,525 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands. Also check out:

1. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pensionfund DSM Netherlands keeps buying

