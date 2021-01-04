Air T Inc (AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Bought $374,388 of Shares

CEO of Air T Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas John Swenson (insider trades) bought 18,617 shares of AIRT on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $20.11 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $374,388.

Air T Inc provides overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other special purpose industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. Air T Inc has a market cap of $76.340 million; its shares were traded at around $26.490000 with and P/S ratio of 0.36. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Air T Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Nicholas John Swenson bought 34,910 shares of AIRT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $19.12. The price of the stock has increased by 38.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Raymond E Cabillot bought 18,620 shares of AIRT stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $20.11. The price of the stock has increased by 31.73% since.

Director Raymond E Cabillot bought 38,682 shares of AIRT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $19.29. The price of the stock has increased by 37.33% since.

Director Gary S Kohler bought 38,125 shares of AIRT stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $19.06. The price of the stock has increased by 38.98% since.

Director Gary S Kohler bought 2,000 shares of AIRT stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $19.06. The price of the stock has increased by 38.98% since.

