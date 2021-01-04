Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Unilever PLC, Infinera Corp, Sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, EPR Properties, Unilever NV

Investment company Red Spruce Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Unilever PLC, Infinera Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Avient Corp, sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, EPR Properties, Unilever NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Rollins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Spruce Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Red Spruce Capital, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHW, UL, INFN, VTI, AVNT, QQQ, PFF,

SCHW, UL, INFN, VTI, AVNT, QQQ, PFF, Added Positions: BSCM, JNJ, BABA, FLIR, JCI, SLAB, ABBV, PXD, AVGO, WCN, SBUX, MRK, MSFT, WWD, TAP, EMR, SPGI, CMCSA, INTU, NNN, ANSS, V, ZTS, VZ, TMO, ROP, NBIX, ADBE, TYL, ZBH, MASI, CI, TEAM, KBWB, STWD, IDXX, AVB,

BSCM, JNJ, BABA, FLIR, JCI, SLAB, ABBV, PXD, AVGO, WCN, SBUX, MRK, MSFT, WWD, TAP, EMR, SPGI, CMCSA, INTU, NNN, ANSS, V, ZTS, VZ, TMO, ROP, NBIX, ADBE, TYL, ZBH, MASI, CI, TEAM, KBWB, STWD, IDXX, AVB, Reduced Positions: ON, ZS, OLED, NVDA, SQ, ABT, ROL, SSB, PYPL, ASML, GOOGL, IWV, TREX, RPD, MDB, ALB,

ON, ZS, OLED, NVDA, SQ, ABT, ROL, SSB, PYPL, ASML, GOOGL, IWV, TREX, RPD, MDB, ALB, Sold Out: BSCK, EPR, UN,

INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCM) - 299,513 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,697 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCL) - 232,243 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 41,245 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,858 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 32,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 60,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $191.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $309.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.62.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.