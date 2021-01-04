  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Unilever PLC, Infinera Corp, Sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, EPR Properties, Unilever NV

January 04, 2021 | About: SCHW -0.53% UL +0.28% INFN -1.72% VTI -1.42% AVNT -2.06% QQQ -1.41% BSCK +0% EPR -4.83% UN +0%

Investment company Red Spruce Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Unilever PLC, Infinera Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Avient Corp, sells INVESCO EXCHANGE T, EPR Properties, Unilever NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Rollins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Spruce Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Red Spruce Capital, LLC owns 85 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Red Spruce Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/red+spruce+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Red Spruce Capital, LLC
  1. INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCM) - 299,513 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.67%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,697 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75%
  3. INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCL) - 232,243 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 41,245 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 18,858 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 32,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 22,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.13 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $8.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 60,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $191.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,974 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $309.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSCK)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.62.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Red Spruce Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Red Spruce Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Red Spruce Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Red Spruce Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Red Spruce Capital, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)