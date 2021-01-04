NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altimmune, Inc. ("Altimmune" the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Altimmune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 23, 2020, Altimmune issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a clinical hold on the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Agency requested certain protocol modifications and the submission of additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data."

On this news, Altimuune's stock price fell $1.17 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $11.45 per share on December 24, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-altimmune-inc---alt-301200623.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP