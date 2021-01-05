  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For First Quarter of 2021

January 05, 2021 | About: NYSE:PCF -0.81%

As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month). The distributions for 2021 are based on the net asset value of $9.34 of the Fund’s common shares as of the last business day of 2020.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of January, February, and March:

Month

Distribution

Record Date

Payable Date

January

$0.078

January 20, 2021

January 29, 2021

February

$0.078

February 17, 2021

February 26, 2021

March

$0.078

March 22, 2021

March 31, 2021

To the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the distributions may include return of capital. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of the distributions.

The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005887/en/


