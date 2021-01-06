  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lam Research Corporation Announces December 2020 Quarter Financial Conference Call

January 06, 2021 | About: LRCX +0.39%

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast:To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam’s web site at http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.
Replay Information:A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
Contact Information:Lam Research Investor Relations Department. [email protected], 510-572-1615.

About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. As a trusted, collaborative partner to the world's leading semiconductor companies, we combine superior systems engineering capability, technology leadership, and unwavering commitment to customer success to accelerate innovation through enhanced device performance. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. Lam Research ( LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-F)

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
Email: [email protected]

