Craig Lister Joins EverQuote as Chief Marketing Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. ( EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Craig Lister has joined EverQuote as Chief Marketing Officer.



“Craig has extensive experience developing profitable go-to-market channels at scale and within highly complex environments,” said EverQuote CEO Jayme Mendal. “We are confident that Craig’s data-driven marketing leadership will help EverQuote achieve our goal to become the premier destination site for insurance and the largest online source of insurance policies in the world.”

“I’m thrilled to join such a talented team that is working to transform the insurance category and the way consumers protect the things they value most,” said Lister. “I look forward to working with the team to grow EverQuote’s core digital channel portfolio of search, display, social and email while expanding our capabilities in offline channels including TV, Radio and Direct Mail across our insurance verticals.”

Mr. Lister joins EverQuote from NortonLifeLock, where he most recently led global consumer acquisition efforts to drive new customer growth for leading Cyber Security brands Norton and LifeLock. Prior to NortonLifeLock, Lister held a variety of leadership positions across consumer marketing, analytics, CRM, digital and performance marketing, working with leading brands including Toyota, DIRECTV, AAA, Viking River Cruises and Mammoth Mountain Ski Area. Lister holds a B.A. in Mathematics from SUNY Geneseo.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com