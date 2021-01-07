  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NetApp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference

January 07, 2021 | About: NAS:NTAP +0.76%


NetApp (NASDAQ: [url="]NTAP[/url]), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced that Mike Berry, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference on January 12, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time.



A live audio Webcast of the event will be available at [url="]investors.netapp.com[/url]. An audio Webcast archive of the event will be available after the conference.



About NetApp



NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at [url="]www.netapp.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]LinkedIn[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url], and [url="]Instagram[/url].



NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.netapp.com%2FTM[/url] are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005077/en/


