Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Ex Date: January 19, 2021 Record Date: January 20, 2021 Payable: January 29, 2021





Ticker







Taxable Funds







Distribution











Per Share







Change From











Previous Month







PHD*







Pioneer Floating Rate Trust







$0.0625







-







Ticker







Tax-Exempt Funds



















Distribution











Per Share







Change From











Previous Month







MAV







Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust







$0.0525







-







MHI







Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust







$0.0525







-

















Market





Price







Market Price











Distribution Rate







NAV







NAV











Distribution Rate







Pioneer Floating Rate Trust







$10.18







7.37%







$11.51







6.52%







Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust







$11.65







5.41%







$12.40







5.08%







Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust







$12.46







5.06%







$13.28







4.74%





Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for three Pioneer closed-end funds for January 2021.*At this time, PHD believes that a portion of its fiscal year-to-date cumulative distributions may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income. A return of capital is not a distribution of income or capital gains from the Fund, does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance, and should not be considered "yield" or "income." If the Fund estimates that any portion of a distribution may be comprised of amounts from sources other than net investment income, the Fund will provide shareholders a separate written notice. These notices are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be used for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of tax characteristics of the Fund’s distributions will occur after the end of the year, at which time it will be reported to shareholders.The closing market price and NAV are based on data as of January 6, 2021. The Market Price Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the market price. The NAV Distribution Rate is calculated by dividing the latest declared monthly distribution per share (annualized) by the NAV per share.The funds are closed-end investment companies. The funds trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the following symbols: MHI, MAV, and PHD.Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubsand offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $1.9 trillion of assets[url="]www.amundi.com%2Fus[/url]Follow us on [url="]linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famundi-us%2F[/url] and [url="]twitter.com%2Famundi_us[/url].1. Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as of 12/31/20192. Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo3. Amundi data as of 9/30/2020Amundi Distributor US, Inc., Member SIPC(Formerly Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc.)60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109©2021 Amundi Asset Management US, Inc.

