Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube Sold $582,878 of Shares

CEO of Cardlytics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynne Marie Laube (insider trades) sold 4,278 shares of CDLX on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $136.25 a share. The total sale was $582,878.

Cardlytics Inc is an operator of purchase intelligence platform. It solution Cardlytics Direct enables marketers to deliver advertising content to FI customers in the form of an opportunity to earn rewards. Cardlytics Inc has a market cap of $3.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $144.490000 with and P/S ratio of 20.43. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cardlytics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of CDLX stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $136.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of CDLX stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $137.2. The price of the stock has increased by 5.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of CDLX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $135.08. The price of the stock has increased by 6.97% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $137.2. The price of the stock has increased by 5.31% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $145.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.71% since.

Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of CDLX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $135.31. The price of the stock has increased by 6.78% since.

Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of CDLX stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $131.42. The price of the stock has increased by 9.95% since.

