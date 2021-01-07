  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Neogen Corp (NEOG) Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sold $788,545 of Shares

January 07, 2021 | About: NEOG +0.45%

Vice President & CFO of Neogen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J. Quinlan (insider trades) sold 9,333 shares of NEOG on 01/07/2021 at an average price of $84.49 a share. The total sale was $788,545.

Neogen Corp, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets a line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. Neogen Corp has a market cap of $4.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.190000 with a P/E ratio of 73.99 and P/S ratio of 10.35. Neogen Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Neogen Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Neogen Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of NEOG stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $84.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President, International Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of NEOG stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $82.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.54% since.
  • Director William T Boehm sold 3,000 shares of NEOG stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $80.72. The price of the stock has increased by 4.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NEOG, click here

.

