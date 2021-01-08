5 Cyclical Companies Expanding Earnings

The following cyclical companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Jan 8, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot Inc.'s (HD) earnings per share have grown 17.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 19.06% margin of safety at $226.36 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 22.96. The share price has been as high as $292.95 and as low as $140.63 in the last year; it is currently 9.08% below its 52-week high and 89.40% above its 52-week low.

The home improvement specialty retailer has a market cap of $285 billion and an enterprise value of $312 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

D.R. Horton

The earnings per share of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) have climbed 25.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 63.89% margin of safety at $66 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 10.26. The share price has been as high as $81.21 and as low as $25.51 in the last year; it is currently 18.73% below its 52-week high and 158.72% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $24.02 billion and an enterprise value of $25.60 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co.'s (TSCO) earnings per share have grown 11.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 7.71% margin of safety at $143.42 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $22.21. The share price has been as high as $157 and as low as $63 in the last year; it is currently 8.69% below its 52-week high and 124.48% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which operates retail farm and ranch stores, has a market cap of $16.66 billion and an enterprise value of $18.96 billion.

With a 0.56% stake, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

NVR

The earnings per share of NVR Inc. (NVR) have grown 28.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 35.24% margin of safety at $4,000 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 18.44 The share price has been as high as $4,530 and as low as $2,043 in the last year; it is currently 11.70% below its 52-week high and 95.79% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $14.88 billion and an enterprise value of $13.91 billion.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

LKQ

LKQ Corp.'s (LKQ) earnings per share have grown 6.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 6.62% margin of safety at $36.42 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $18.18. The share price has been as high as $38.38 and as low as $13.31 in the last year; it is currently 5.11% below its 52-week high and 173.35% above its 52-week low.

The company, which distributes non-OEM automotive parts, has a market cap of $1.42 billion and an enterprise value of $1.55 billion.

With a 7.08% stake, ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Charles de Vaulx (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

