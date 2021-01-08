  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2695)  | Author's Website |

5 Cyclical Companies Expanding Earnings

The Home Depot makes the list

January 08, 2021 | About: LKQ +0.6% NVR -1.56% TSCO +0.12% DHI -1.06% HD +1.18%

The following cyclical companies have grown their earnings per share over a five-year period. According to the GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator as of Jan 8, all of them also trade with a margin of safety.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot Inc.'s (HD) earnings per share have grown 17.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 19.06% margin of safety at $226.36 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 22.96. The share price has been as high as $292.95 and as low as $140.63 in the last year; it is currently 9.08% below its 52-week high and 89.40% above its 52-week low.

The home improvement specialty retailer has a market cap of $285 billion and an enterprise value of $312 billion.

5452316ab0eb52eb7d52141ec6cf1f7a.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.61% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

D.R. Horton

The earnings per share of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) have climbed 25.20% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 63.89% margin of safety at $66 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 10.26. The share price has been as high as $81.21 and as low as $25.51 in the last year; it is currently 18.73% below its 52-week high and 158.72% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $24.02 billion and an enterprise value of $25.60 billion.

4bbce48cf9b39b8ae16b5a227a7c4c18.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co.'s (TSCO) earnings per share have grown 11.80% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 7.71% margin of safety at $143.42 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $22.21. The share price has been as high as $157 and as low as $63 in the last year; it is currently 8.69% below its 52-week high and 124.48% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. company, which operates retail farm and ranch stores, has a market cap of $16.66 billion and an enterprise value of $18.96 billion.

187437a68afeede2e2a86f2372033a21.png

With a 0.56% stake, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51% and David Rolfe (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

NVR

The earnings per share of NVR Inc. (NVR) have grown 28.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with an 35.24% margin of safety at $4,000 per share. The price-earnings ratio is 18.44 The share price has been as high as $4,530 and as low as $2,043 in the last year; it is currently 11.70% below its 52-week high and 95.79% above its 52-week low.

The U.S. homebuilder has a market cap of $14.88 billion and an enterprise value of $13.91 billion.

593f63186b007e8db7ea646f0208419e.png

The company's largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.64% of outstanding shares, followed by Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.49%.

LKQ

LKQ Corp.'s (LKQ) earnings per share have grown 6.40% per annum over the past five years.

According to the DCF calculator, the stock is undervalued with a 6.62% margin of safety at $36.42 per share. The price-earnings ratio is $18.18. The share price has been as high as $38.38 and as low as $13.31 in the last year; it is currently 5.11% below its 52-week high and 173.35% above its 52-week low.

The company, which distributes non-OEM automotive parts, has a market cap of $1.42 billion and an enterprise value of $1.55 billion.

794534541ddef9dfd6dbd7f8a3ae24ab.png

With a 7.08% stake, ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Charles de Vaulx (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65% and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)