Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) COO David E Simonelli Sold $790,513 of Shares

COO of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David E Simonelli (insider trades) sold 56,025 shares of GLDD on 01/06/2021 at an average price of $14.11 a share. The total sale was $790,513.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp is a provider of dredging services in the United States. The Company also owns specialty contracting service providers which offers environmental, remediation and geotechnical services throughout the USA. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a market cap of $926.470 million; its shares were traded at around $14.260000 with a P/E ratio of 12.96 and P/S ratio of 1.29. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO David E Simonelli sold 56,025 shares of GLDD stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $14.11. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.

COO David E Simonelli sold 4,498 shares of GLDD stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $12.5. The price of the stock has increased by 14.08% since.

COO David E Simonelli sold 8,528 shares of GLDD stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $12.22. The price of the stock has increased by 16.69% since.

COO David E Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of GLDD stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $11.44. The price of the stock has increased by 24.65% since.

SVP & Chief Legal Officer Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of GLDD stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $11.41. The price of the stock has increased by 24.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GLDD, click here